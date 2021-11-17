Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 205.92% and a negative net margin of 612.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,561,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JAGX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.