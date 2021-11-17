James L. Anderson Sells 7,400 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AWR opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. American States Water has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $94.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

AWR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,714,000 after purchasing an additional 418,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 141.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,707,000 after purchasing an additional 248,042 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 380.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 140,573 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 20.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,429,000 after purchasing an additional 130,759 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in American States Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

