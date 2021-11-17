James L. Anderson Sells 7,400 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of AWR opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. American States Water has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $94.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
AWR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,714,000 after purchasing an additional 418,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 141.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,707,000 after purchasing an additional 248,042 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 380.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 140,573 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 20.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,429,000 after purchasing an additional 130,759 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in American States Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.
American States Water Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.