Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Adagio Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADGI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Adagio Therapeutics stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,002,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,060,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

