Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $455.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $369.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.89.

HD stock opened at $392.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $394.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

