Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Conagra Brands in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,060,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,889,000 after purchasing an additional 147,377 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 59.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 354,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 131,780 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.