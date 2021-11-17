Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.28.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$8.59 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$6.56 and a one year high of C$10.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$10.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,363 shares in the company, valued at C$371,427.84.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

