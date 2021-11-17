Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,665 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,652 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 977,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,447,000 after purchasing an additional 895,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

