Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) to “Buy”

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:TTGPF opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

