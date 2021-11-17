Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sierra Metals Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMT. CIBC cut shares of Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

TSE:SMT opened at C$1.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.30. The stock has a market cap of C$325.17 million and a P/E ratio of 19.90. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.91 and a 1-year high of C$4.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

