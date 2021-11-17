Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JROOF stock traded down 0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.55. The company had a trading volume of 45,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,760. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.51. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 12 month low of 0.11 and a 12 month high of 0.97.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. Its project portfolio is located in central Oklahoma. The company was founded BY Allen Wilson on October 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

