JMP Securities Cuts Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $155.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $163.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $126.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.15 and its 200 day moving average is $133.00. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $81.31 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

