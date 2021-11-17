Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

Shares of GE stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $102.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,718,433. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.96. General Electric has a 1 year low of $74.64 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

