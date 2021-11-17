Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 9,047 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Alcoa comprises about 0.4% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 368.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 36.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSE AA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 86,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,503,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

