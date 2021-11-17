Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of JNCE stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,698. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $425.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.