JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Biodesix were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 66.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 30,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 140.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 26,293 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 34.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 437,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 111,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 20.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biodesix alerts:

BDSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 50,000 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $384,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John Patience bought 8,396 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $67,503.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDSX opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($31.93) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Biodesix Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.