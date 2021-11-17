JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $120,000 Position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDQ stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.