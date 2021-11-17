JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $124,000 Stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,699 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 147,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 60,679 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 811,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 46,202 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $26.62.

