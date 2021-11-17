JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,271,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. 51.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina bought 1,670 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,527.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNWB opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.03. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

