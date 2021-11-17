JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $165.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $488.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $113.56 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

