JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 19,001 Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $151,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $13,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $99,000.

NYSE FOA opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.17.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In other Finance Of America Companies news, President Graham Fleming acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

