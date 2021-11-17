JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 5,933 Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRT. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,753,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $4,705,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $2,967,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karat Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Karat Packaging Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Karat Packaging Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.