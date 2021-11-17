JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 108,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $30,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FNWB stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

