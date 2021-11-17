JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 69,643 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,643 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,172,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $229.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

