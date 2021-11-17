JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $604,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $797,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

GENI stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GENI. B. Riley began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.