JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) to “Overweight”

China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CNPPF opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. China Overseas Property has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.
China Overseas Property Company Profile
