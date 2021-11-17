JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,203 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 370.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 51,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 40,417 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,249 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.