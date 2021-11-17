Jupiter (JUP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.88 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00069633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00071077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00092235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,351.09 or 0.99366116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.32 or 0.06937092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

