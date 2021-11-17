K21 (K21) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.02 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. One K21 coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, K21 has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. K21 has a total market capitalization of $25.88 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00226396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,236,031 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

