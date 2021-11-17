Kaman Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Kaman has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaman stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaman were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

