Karl J. Krapek Sells 2,800 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $354.60 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $32,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.