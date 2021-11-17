KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KB Home were worth $22,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 512.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,861 shares of company stock valued at $15,267,641 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

