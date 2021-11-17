KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.35

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.35 and last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.95.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. KBR’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in KBR by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KBR by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KBR by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,923,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

