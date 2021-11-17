Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.
Shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$9.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.71. The firm has a market cap of C$181.09 million and a P/E ratio of -6.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.54.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
