Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$9.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.71. The firm has a market cap of C$181.09 million and a P/E ratio of -6.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.54.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

