Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $41.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,930. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.08. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Kennametal declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

