Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €21.00 Price Target

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €21.00 ($24.71) price target from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

WAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Neuson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €28.90 ($34.00).

Shares of ETR WAC traded up €0.44 ($0.52) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €28.06 ($33.01). The stock had a trading volume of 111,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a one year high of €30.90 ($36.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 32.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.50.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

