Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

KZR opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.27. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 57.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

