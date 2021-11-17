Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Short Interest Update

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the October 14th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingswood Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in Kingswood Acquisition by 4.2% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 390,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Kingswood Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Kingswood Acquisition by 41.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 191,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 55,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kingswood Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingswood Acquisition alerts:

Kingswood Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,359. Kingswood Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.