KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of KPRX opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

