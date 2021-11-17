Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the October 14th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNBWY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 60,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,839. Kirin has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Kirin had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirin will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

