Klimatas (KTS) Hits Market Capitalization of $10,758.76

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 27.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 44.5% higher against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $10,758.76 and approximately $114.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

