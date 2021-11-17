Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will report sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $7.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.24. 17,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $60.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,763 shares of company stock valued at $11,646,785. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

