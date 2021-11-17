Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Europe upgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.95 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

