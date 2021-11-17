Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €95.00 ($111.76) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.09 ($122.46).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR KBX opened at €92.34 ($108.64) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion and a PE ratio of 25.16. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €95.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €98.63.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.