KOK (KOK) Reaches Market Cap of $322.98 Million

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One KOK coin can now be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00005008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $322.98 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00048272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00223069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

KOK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

