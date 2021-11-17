Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KORE Group Holdings Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA. “

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Kore Group stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. Kore Group has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.50.

About Kore Group

