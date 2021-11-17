Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.36. Korn Ferry posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

KFY traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.50. 2,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,912. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.91%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

