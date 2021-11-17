Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Krones in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Krones in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Krones in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.50 ($108.82).

Shares of Krones stock opened at €97.10 ($114.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -288.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €88.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €83.10. Krones has a 12 month low of €55.00 ($64.71) and a 12 month high of €99.60 ($117.18).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

