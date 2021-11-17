KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the second quarter worth $243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 31,054 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,831,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 152,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded KVH Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

KVHI stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $204.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.74.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.40 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

KVH Industries Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

