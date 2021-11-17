Kwikswap Protocol Price Down 30.7% Over Last 7 Days (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $347,817.56 and approximately $25,705.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004015 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013107 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

