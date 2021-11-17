L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.09

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.09 and traded as high as $17.22. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 29,298 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSTR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $186.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.07.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $130.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth $350,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth $460,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 493.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 619.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 15.8% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 54,536 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

