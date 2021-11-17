L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.09

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.09 and traded as high as $17.22. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 29,298 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSTR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $186.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth $350,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth $460,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 493.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 619.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 15.8% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 54,536 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)
L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.
